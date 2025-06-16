You don’t need more features, you need sharper focus

I’ve seen countless product teams fall into the “feature factory” trap – building more, faster, louder. But here’s what I’ve learned in my research and experience in product strategy: The most successful products do fewer things exceptionally well.

Why feature blot kills products?
• Confuses users with too many choices • Dilutes your core value proposition
• Increases technical debt and maintenance costs • Makes it harder to measure what actually drives growth

The power of saying no: When #Slack launched, they could have built file sharing, video calls, and project management from day one. Instead, they laser-focused on making team messaging effortless. That focus made them indispensable.

Three questions I ask every product team:

  1. What’s the ONE thing users can’t live without?
  2. Which features actually drive retention vs. just usage?
  3. What would happen if we removed our least-used 50% of features?


The hardest part isn’t building features – It’s having a discipline to cut them.

Your users don’t want 100 mediocre features. They want 5 features that solve their problems so well, they can’t imagine using anything else.

Focus isn’t about doing less. It’s about doing what matters most, exceptionally well.
What’s one feature you wish your favorite product would remove? ?

The 100 Days Project

In September 2023, I personally wanted to have 100 day plan which will be completed on 31 December. I wanted to focus on one things – Discipline.

I wanted to develop good habits and improve myself. Here were the goals I was thinking about:

  1. Write every day for 100 days.
  2. Run 2 KM’s every day.

In the second week of September, I saw a post on Facebook from Kiruba saying that he is planning to do a 100 day project and people can join him in the journey. I immediately pinged him and signed up.

We kicked off the project on 22 September 2023 with a call where all of us got introduced to each other and shared what we wanted to accomplish. We decided to have a call on Saturday evenings ever alternate weeks to sync up and motivate each other.

This group is an amazing one and each one is highly accomplished in their own fields, but the best part is each of us were procrastinating about something or the other and this 100 day project is something to stop that. Each of them have build their own success stories and this is kind of group which gave me the motivation that failures are just show-stoppers before the big success arrives.

All my writings are on my blog and also on my LinkedIn

Outcomes

  1. After a month into the project, listening to each of them about their stories and their book writing projects, I decided to bring all my blogs into a book and I am working towards getting it published by March 2024. Also, this gave me the idea to work on my PhD too.
  2. I am still not running, but started to cycle.
  3. My passion towards my work increased many folds.

Here are the people I met in the group. Please connect with them and see what amazing work they do.

Anupriya Chowdhary

Bharathidasan Moorti

Dr. Sundaram Chintamani

Dewdrop Shaheena

Edward Eltham

Krishne Gowda

Lakshmana Narayana V

Lokesh Rajendrababu

Mia Liljeberg

Ra. Ma. Palaniappan

Sunil Gupta

Sivakumar Palaniappan

and I saved the best to the last, the initiator Kiruba Shankar

Well, just look at the profile of each one and if this group does not bring change in your life, no one else can.

Thank you everyone, lets definitely initiate this project every year.

How access to data changed the last 100 Years

Since the beginning of 1900’s, lots of things changed or transformed the world. In just 100 years, we are talking about saving soil, saving the environment, saving lives etc.

Modern humans came into existence more than 300,000 years ago. So, for 299,900 years everything was going well and suddenly in the last 100 years everything changed. How and Why? Simple. Access to Data.

The Reed Pen was first created in 3,200 BC. In 600 AD, the Quill came into existence. In 1822, the first steel point pen was used and in 1827 the fountain pen and in 1888 the ball point pen came into existence. Just look at the numbers, it took 3,800 Years for the first iteration from a Reed pen to Quill; then it took 1,222 years for the next iteration to steel point pen; then in just 5 years the fountain pen came into existence and then it took another 61 years for the ball point pen to come into our lives.

It took 3,800 years for the first iteration to a better tool and then then the timelines started reducing for the subsequent iterations. How is this possible? Because of data.

With the accessibility to pen and paper in the last 2 centuries, many experiments have been recorded and this is helping us evolve faster. In the last 100 years, more and more experiments came to light which have bene recorded in non-traditional ways and then few eminent people translated them to a more traditional recording which we can use.

With access to technology gaining more prominence and easier in the last 70 years, we now have access to experiments and their results with a click of a button.

Success of an idea depends on deeper understanding of the subject and results of various experiments. Many entrepreneurs miss this key point.

If you are an entrepreneur or ideating to creating something, spend time on the research and understand how the problem came into existence and if there are any meaningful solutions which are not yet been used and then add your algorithm so that the output can be better.

The importance of a Business Plan

Thinking of a Business model from day one keeps us on track to achieve our dreams. What we need to do, how we need to do, what do we require and what is the end result.

We use GPS in unknown territories to get guided in the right direction. We did not create the maps, we don’t know if its the right path or not, but we trust the guidance.

While using Maps, I am sure you have encountered situations where the map is showing a route, but due to various reasons it is closed and you have to deviate and get to your destination.

A Business plan is like a GPS, guiding you through each step of your journey. However, the difference between Maps and your Business Plan is that you did not create the map, someone else did, but you are following, but Business Plan is something you create. You will encounter situations where you planned something, but after going half-way, you will need to redirect yourself because of some road blocks to reach your destination.

The more time you spend on writing your business plan, the probability of your success is higher.

Product Coaching Framework

We looked the kinds of coaching methodologies earlier.

The aim and focus of Product Coaching is completely different.

While coaching models focus on individuals, Product Coaching focus’s on the Organisation, Product and the Human capital.

Can coaching really help in becoming successful? Let’s be honest. Nothing guarantees success than commitment, and hard work. However, when we focus on something, there are many a times we loose track of time or money or resources and rework to bring them back together.

When an organisation is building something, there are many stakeholders. Especially startup’s and SME’s cannot afford to loose they money or time. One of the things which can help keep the idea on track is someone who can keep the three forces together and bring everyone on the same page.

I worked for a little of 12 Years in a company called Cerner Corporation (now Oracle Cerner). The vision is so powerful, that even today (after leaving Cerner 7 years ago) I can recite the Vision statement in my sleep. It was so powerful and they ensured it connects with you. This gave me a purpose to work on. Cerner’s vision statement read*, to connect the appropriate stakeholder and resources with just-in-time information to enhance the quality of care.* This changed today, but what we connected with was the simpler and powerful vision. This brought many people together. Each role was important because end of the day our work is being used for some patient in some hospital somewhere in the world.

Today, it is becoming increasingly difficult for companies to spend time with their teams to help keep focus in them. Founders and Leadership don’t have a lot of time because they are in the pressure to make things work. So, how do you bring all your resources together for optimal outcomes?

At least few members from each team should always focus on the future, believe in the company’s vision to ensure that teams are not going off-track.

Product Coaching derives its framework based on 3 key aspects – Human Capital, Product (Offering of the company) and the Organisation itself.

Human Capital

The soul of any company are its people. It is important to bring the right people on to the team. However, while hiring since there is only so much one can do, deploying a powerful induction program can play a huge role in setting the tone to how you want your team to think and operate.

Product

For any product or service, there are 3 key aspects to enhancing its value – Efficiency, ROI and its Value. How do you build a product which aim’s at these three? By enabling winning thinking among teams.

Organisation

The value of the solution for the problem its solving, its vision, mission and culture.

Coaching Models

There are various coaching frameworks available, let us take a look at them:

LAISE

L – Listen

A – Acknowledge

I – Inquire

S – Share

E – Explore

GROW

G – Goals

R – Results

O – Opportunities

W – Way

OSKAR

O – Outcome

S – Scale

K – Know-How

A – Affirm & Action

R – Review

CLEAR

C – Contract

L – Listen

E – Explore

A – Action

R – Review

AOR

A – Activities

O – Objectives

R – Results

FUEL

F – Frame the conversation

U – Understand current state

E – Explore desired state

L – Layout a Plan

WOOP

W – Wish

O – Outcome

O – Obstacle

P – Plan

STEPPA

S – Subject

T – Target

E – Emotion

P – Perception

P – Plan

A – Action

OSCAR

O – Outcome

S – Situation

C – Choices

A – Actions

R – Reviews

All the above models are oriented towards individuals and the kind of coaching – few can be for personal improvement, few for professional growth, few for emotional stability, few for achieving success or can be anything else.

Are there any other coaching methodologies other than the above?

Productivity tools I use

I always wanted to write about this topic, but stopped myself since they might not fit into the subjects I deal with. But, today, I wanted to come out of the shell and wanted to write how technology inspires me to get more things done.

Devices

I am a tech geek. Love exploring new tech and how can it better my life each day. My go to phone is my Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max . Would love to upgrade to the latest one, but since this device is as good as new, I don’t complain.

I have two phones. One for personal use and one for official use. I used to have Galaxy Fold 3, but exchanged it for S23 ultra in an irresistible deal. Even though I use it very less, it helps me to have both the world of Apple eco-system and Android ecosystem.

For computing, I use a MacBook Air and iPad Pro first generation (five years old now).

Tasks

The one thing I rely on are my reminders. Even though, I am not bad at remembering things, I always like to have a reminder just in case I get lost during the day.

My go to task manager is Apple To-Do for the sheer convenience of dictating my reminders instead of typing. Professionally, Todoist does the job well.

Hand Writing

Even though there is a lot of tech surrounding us, I am someone who loves to write down my notes and thoughts. I use a simple notebook and my very first Mont Blanc fountain pen which I got 17 years ago.

However, recently I got the RocketBook Fusion Smart re-usable book. It’s more than $100 in India, but I asked a friend to carry it for me when he was coming. So, costed me $24.

This book is just amazing. Plan your weekly schedule, write all your notes, scan with the app and upload to Evernote. Once done, use the cloth which comes with it, sprinkle some water and erase all the notes. Now, your notes are digitised and also the book is reusable. Absolutely phenomenal.

Online Writing

Predominantly I use Notion. For my book writing, I use LivingWriter, a decent book writing product. What I like about LivingWriter is its SaaS offering. No need to install (they do have a Mac and Windows App) and all your writing is in sync. However, one challenge is that if i don’t check, then the Mac app goes offline and if you are travelling, you need to wait for signal to start using the app again.

Headphones

One thing we need is to focus and for that, if you are like me, you might listen to music. Even though its not absolute noise cancelling, I use Focal Bathys headphones which are a treat to the ears. The best part is that these are the only headphones which come with DAC option in-built and you need not use any other converter.

Music for focus

There are many tracks in Apple Music, Spotify and also YouTube. But I use https://www.brain.fm. try using their focus and creativity modes for the best outcome.

What accessories do you use for enhancing your productivity?

Serendipity comes from differences.

“Diversity of opinions and circumstances increases the likelihood of “happy accidents” – John Maeda.

May creative ideas come when we least expect them. I never thought of writing a book, yes, it was in my checklist, but at a later stage. However, when I joined the 100 Day project, hearing to all the members, I got inspired and when I started writing everyday, that gave me the inspiration to compile all these thoughts and ideas into a book. Very unexpected.

Co-working is another great place to get ieeas. There are people from various backgrounds who ccome to a common place to work and when you start interacting with them, there are high chances that your ideas are better and meaningful. Probably, this is one reason why corporates struggle with building a culture of innovation. People sitting together are often thinking of their job and also the same topic is being discussed with his/her colleagues. Hence, innovation quotient is less.

The more different thoughts you have, the more different personalities you meet and discuss, the better are your ideas.

Inclusive Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is just not about idea and Execution, but also about inclusiveness.

We need to understand that there are other people around us. What ever we do, it is for them (yes, we will also benefit from the solution).

When I talk to entrepreneurs/startup enthusiasts and colleagues. Most of the time the common thing I get to hear is for whatever they wish to do, they have competition or someone else wants to take the credit. Who does not have? All of us compete to live our life.

When you have a startup/ an idea at work, look around and see who are the competitors and who are trying to solve similar problems. Talk to them and see if your idea can be “included” in theirs, or you can “include” their idea in yours. It is not simple, but it does not hurt to Ask.

Our Ideas are different from others. But, there will be a similarity somewhere. Try to identify the point and explore on it.

The next question which arises is – If there is no competition, how will we get better at what we do? I do agree, but in today’s world, being together gives scope for solving in a larger scale.

I am not advocating that you should not have your own idea and take it forward, all what I am saying is when idea’s collaborate, it solves bigger problems and also both the parties mutually benefit.

I have one example – India Post. Can anyone beat their network? For instance, India Posts cover 25,000 Pin Codes in the Country and even the largest Courier service only reaches to 10,000.

Amazon, FlipKart and SnapDeal are doing their Pilot with India Posts to enhance their reach.

This is what I am referring to in inclusiveness. When you include, you win.

How insights happen?

Insights happen at the intersection of different cultures, fields and industries is what Frans Johannson says in his book The Medici Effect.

What does this mean?

From childhood we have been told that if you study hard, you will get a good job and settle down in life (You will mostly hear this in the Indian and Chinese cultures). Because education will give you insights into various things in life. Math, Science, Economics, Language etc. every subject provides a deep insight into that particular stream. Starting from the basics to advancements in that stream. You learn the subject from school to a masters degree or probably a Doctorate and even Post Doc. When you learn a subject with understanding into how other subjects operate, you will gain insights into specialising in that subject matter. For example, a combination of Math and Computer science can help you understand programming better. Economics and Math will give you the required insights into how economy works and how you can solve economic problems with various mathematical models.

This is with respect to education and subject matter expertise. But, how do you apply to solving bigger problems? By understanding cultures.

I very commonly hear from my family and friends in the US that their education system is the best in the world and hence people don’t want to come back to India. It definitely might be true, but here is my argument; why are people from Indian education background in the top positions? (You might argue saying we are better at management and leadership, which is also correct). Many scientific discoveries happened in the US, so people there are better at going deeper into the subject. This is a never ending debate. Why I bought up this topic is not to compare education systems, but wanted to share my perspectives on insightful things get when you grow up, work or life in various cultures.

Cultures provide a deeper understanding of subject matter. They are the sources of innovation.

Let me give you an example of my experience. US has always been driven in being a super-power since a long time. People there are constantly working towards to inventing something new or creating something which enhances the quality of life. Hence, there are more people thinking of new things. This culture might be there for various reasons, but yes, it does exist. After world war II, Germany wanted to ensure they come back to life quickly and strongly, and hence they adopted to longer working hours and focused on outcomes. Japan, a land of constant natural calamities always has to comeback to normalcy post a natural calamity. This is the reason, even after the only nuclear bombing in the world took place in their country, they bounced back and are a strong economy. India, post Independence struggled for a bit in transformations. The transformations have been solw because inherantly we are little lethargic in nature. Post the economic reforms, everything changed overnight, like the whole nation was on a constant dose of Redbull.

In summary, Education, Culture and Economy will help you with an insightful eco-system.