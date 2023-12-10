Focus on Method, NOT Outcome

After you have finalised your idea, and decided to jump into execution, it is very important to do the bigger planning.

You can use the Business Model Canvas to fine tune your plan. However, you should also focus on the Work Breakdown Structure (WBS).

Many entrepreneurs (including me) get fixated on the bigger goal of what we want to achieve and forget to look at how we want to get there. This is quite frequent. But, the key to achieving what you need is to ensure you focus on the method to get there.

I want to get to becoming a successful entrepreneur and the go-to Ideator in the world. How do I get there? Sub-consciously i started writing about 13 years ago. Was not regular, but was writing something or the other. When YouTube came into existence, I created a Channel to start sharing video stories. I did few videos and after that stopped. After seeing many YouTubers, I thought I should have a pretty good setup to do, but on the other hand, when you see how these YouTuber’s started, every one had a humble beginning and over the years they migrated to better tech.

This year (2023), I finally started to focus on writing, didn’t want to see the number of views I am getting or the comments, but just write for 100 days, everyday. I opened my notion and started planning. I planned for 20 days posts and started to write. Over the last 80 days, there were days i could not (Could not write for 3 days since there was a death in the family), but remaning 77 days, I never missed a day. This post is also part of the 100 day writing project.

What this gave me is the amazing idea of turning these posts into a book. My book on Ideation now has a framework and my goal is to get this done by end of Jan and hand it over to the publisher.

What changed in the last 80 days?

My inhibitions of not bothering about what people think, how many views am getting or the number of comments. I am sure one day, this will be a huge source of knowledge and reference for many visitors and my writings will come on the top. It’s just a matter of time.

So, don’t get fixated on the destination, focus on the method and what you want to accomplish each day, am sure you will get there with your product too.

I can also give reference to HAPLO, my first startup completely self-funded. What started as a SaaS platform for Co-working spaces, now is a SaaS for Commercial Real Estate. At times, I feel a small $150,000 funding would really help push the sales, but unfortunately no one wants to invest in PropTech. Biggest question is the returns in the domain. But, I strongly believe this sill definitely be a million dollar idea (it will be way more, but using the word). But this will take time and there were many days when I felt that I should just close the company. Still need to pay loads of loans back to people, but either will blessings or my commitment, they are just being patient with me. I am sure I will give back everything.

Will share the story of HAPLO in a later post in-detail****.****

So, keep going. Focus on how you are getting things done.