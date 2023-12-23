Serendipity comes from differences.

“Diversity of opinions and circumstances increases the likelihood of “happy accidents” – John Maeda.

May creative ideas come when we least expect them. I never thought of writing a book, yes, it was in my checklist, but at a later stage. However, when I joined the 100 Day project, hearing to all the members, I got inspired and when I started writing everyday, that gave me the inspiration to compile all these thoughts and ideas into a book. Very unexpected.

Co-working is another great place to get ieeas. There are people from various backgrounds who ccome to a common place to work and when you start interacting with them, there are high chances that your ideas are better and meaningful. Probably, this is one reason why corporates struggle with building a culture of innovation. People sitting together are often thinking of their job and also the same topic is being discussed with his/her colleagues. Hence, innovation quotient is less.

The more different thoughts you have, the more different personalities you meet and discuss, the better are your ideas.