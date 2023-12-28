Coaching Models

There are various coaching frameworks available, let us take a look at them:

LAISE

L – Listen

A – Acknowledge

I – Inquire

S – Share

E – Explore

GROW

G – Goals

R – Results

O – Opportunities

W – Way

OSKAR

O – Outcome

S – Scale

K – Know-How

A – Affirm & Action

R – Review

CLEAR

C – Contract

L – Listen

E – Explore

A – Action

R – Review

AOR

A – Activities

O – Objectives

R – Results

FUEL

F – Frame the conversation

U – Understand current state

E – Explore desired state

L – Layout a Plan

WOOP

W – Wish

O – Outcome

O – Obstacle

P – Plan

STEPPA

S – Subject

T – Target

E – Emotion

P – Perception

P – Plan

A – Action

OSCAR

O – Outcome

S – Situation

C – Choices

A – Actions

R – Reviews

All the above models are oriented towards individuals and the kind of coaching – few can be for personal improvement, few for professional growth, few for emotional stability, few for achieving success or can be anything else.

Are there any other coaching methodologies other than the above?