Coaching Models

There are various coaching frameworks available, let us take a look at them:
LAISE
L – Listen
A – Acknowledge
I – Inquire
S – Share
E – Explore
GROW
G – Goals
R – Results
O – Opportunities
W – Way
OSKAR
O – Outcome
S – Scale
K – Know-How
A – Affirm & Action
R – Review
CLEAR
C – Contract
L – Listen
E – Explore
A – Action
R – Review
AOR
A – Activities
O – Objectives
R – Results
FUEL
F – Frame the conversation
U – Understand current state
E – Explore desired state
L – Layout a Plan
WOOP
W – Wish
O – Outcome
O – Obstacle
P – Plan
STEPPA
S – Subject
T – Target
E – Emotion
P – Perception
P – Plan
A – Action
OSCAR
O – Outcome
S – Situation
C – Choices
A – Actions
R – Reviews
All the above models are oriented towards individuals and the kind of coaching – few can be for personal improvement, few for professional growth, few for emotional stability, few for achieving success or can be anything else.
Are there any other coaching methodologies other than the above?