How access to data changed the last 100 Years

Since the beginning of 1900’s, lots of things changed or transformed the world. In just 100 years, we are talking about saving soil, saving the environment, saving lives etc.

Modern humans came into existence more than 300,000 years ago. So, for 299,900 years everything was going well and suddenly in the last 100 years everything changed. How and Why? Simple. Access to Data.

The Reed Pen was first created in 3,200 BC. In 600 AD, the Quill came into existence. In 1822, the first steel point pen was used and in 1827 the fountain pen and in 1888 the ball point pen came into existence. Just look at the numbers, it took 3,800 Years for the first iteration from a Reed pen to Quill; then it took 1,222 years for the next iteration to steel point pen; then in just 5 years the fountain pen came into existence and then it took another 61 years for the ball point pen to come into our lives.

It took 3,800 years for the first iteration to a better tool and then then the timelines started reducing for the subsequent iterations. How is this possible? Because of data.

With the accessibility to pen and paper in the last 2 centuries, many experiments have been recorded and this is helping us evolve faster. In the last 100 years, more and more experiments came to light which have bene recorded in non-traditional ways and then few eminent people translated them to a more traditional recording which we can use.

With access to technology gaining more prominence and easier in the last 70 years, we now have access to experiments and their results with a click of a button.

Success of an idea depends on deeper understanding of the subject and results of various experiments. Many entrepreneurs miss this key point.

If you are an entrepreneur or ideating to creating something, spend time on the research and understand how the problem came into existence and if there are any meaningful solutions which are not yet been used and then add your algorithm so that the output can be better.